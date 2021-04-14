Philippe Coutinho 'Photoshopped' in Official Barcelona Team Photo? Eagle-eyed Netizens Troll the Club

Barcelona has arrive in Seville for Saturday’s Copa del Rey final against Athletic Club. Both sides will be looking to clinch another win in the high-octane fixture, as both have impressive records in the prestigious tournament. A win for Barcelona will be the 31st cup in their history, whereas opponents Athletic Club are second on the list with 23 titles to date.

Meanwhile, the Spanish giants shared their official team on their official social media accounts on Tuesday. The photo included club President Joan Laporta, manager Ronald Koeman and not to mention, skipper Lionel Messi. While the generic official team photo is a norm, it quickly created a lot of flutter on social media.

Judging by netizens’ reactions, Phillipe Coutinho was the focus of their attention. In the photo, the star midfielder appears to be posing with the team, however, a few eagle-eyed fans claim that he was photoshopped in. Several fans believe that the former Liverpool player has already left the city, while others said he’s recovering in Brazil from a recent surgery. The photo drew scepticism because the area around Coutinho’s head looks tampered.

Fans fiercely reacted to this gaffe and here are some interesting gems:

One Twitter user wrote, “Dembele” once again looked like missing the target. The caption also mentioned that “Coutinho being photoshopped” is just hilarious.

Another wrote, “LMAOOO Coutinho.”

A third added, “Barcelona photoshopping Coutinho” on the team photo is next level fun.

While Barcelona was at the receiving end, one user focused on the Messi’s expression and wrote that he wants to see a “smile on this mans face."

Fans also pointed at other aspects of the photo, which have drawn comments. One is Ousmane Dembele not looking at the camera.

As for Coutinho, who joined the Catalan club in January of 2018 in a £142 million deal, the player has only been a part of 14 games this season in an injury-hit campaign.

