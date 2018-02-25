Philippe Coutinho Scores First La Liga Goal As He Learns Barca Style

Coutinho’s first goal in La Liga! Wish we still had him in Liverpool but I wish him the best in Barcelona 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/WMY5bIXk1i — Esai Vela Perfecto (@EsaiVelaP) February 24, 2018

Barcelona’s latest Brazilian import Philippe Coutinho got off the mark in La Liga when he scored against Girona in a 6-1 win at the Nou Camp.The Brazilian midfielder who has been improving by the game, said afterwards that he's feeling more at ease in a Barcelona shirt. "Barcelona's style is a different one," he said on 'El Partidazo' programme."We play a lot with the ball and little by little I am learning. I have to work hard.”The 25-year-old Brazilian, who joined from Liverpool for 160 million euros during the January transfer window, picked up the ball on the edge of the box on the left hand side before cutting in on his right foot in trademark style and fired it into the far corner by curling it past the keeper to give the Catalan giants a 5-1 lead and open his Liga account.This was Coutinho's second goal for Barcelona, after getting off the mark in the Copa del Rey win over Valencia earlier this month.