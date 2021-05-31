Phoenix Force Lifts The Winner's Trophy at Finals of Free Fire World Series 2021

By defeating Brazilian organization LOUD, Phoenix Force became the ultimate champions of the Free Fire World Series 2021 held in Singapore. Apart from lifting the winner’s trophy at the finals, the Thai team was also awarded a sum of $500k (3.6 crore INR) in prize money. Owned by EVOS Esports, the team dominated the finals. The team won four booyah’s out of six matches played in the event. With 48 kills, the most by any team in the finals, and 113 total points, Phoenix Force topped the overall points tally.

LOUD secured the second position with 77 points in the FFWS finals. They had a bad start to the competition as they were placed fifth and tenth in the first two rounds. The team outshone in the remaining matches and outperformed Silence to push their team up to second place in the final tally. While Silence remained at third spot mustering 73 points, Fluxo stood fourth with 59 points, and HQ Esports with 55 points bagged fifth place in the competition.

🏆 WE HAVE OUR #FFWS CHAMPIONS! 🏆Phoenix Force rises above the flames and takes the Free Fire World Series trophy home. 🔥 With tremendous commitment, they're your new World Champions! Congratulations! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/oyqurG01co — Free Fire North America (@FreeFire_NA) May 30, 2021

The teams which could not perform well in the event were First Raiders Bravo and LGDS which had the lowest 27 and 14 points respectively on the score tally.

Phoenix’s Piyapon “TheCruz” bagged the MVP for getting 23 kills in the six matches.

The FFWS 2021 in Singapore was the first international LAN event for Free Fire Esports since the COVID-19 pandemic began. A total of 18 teams participated to win the world championship title and a share USD 2 Million Prize Pool. The event set a new world record of viewership.

According to Esports Charts, the competition attained a total of 5,414,953 live viewers on the stream. It also became the biggest Free Fire esports event as it completed 18+ million Watch hours in the stream.

