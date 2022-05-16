Phoenix Suns vs Dallas Mavericks Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch NBA Playoffs 2022 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Both Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks will be seeking a victory in game 7 to win the series. The match is scheduled to be played at the Footprint Center, Phoenix.

The series between the Suns and Mavericks is currently tied at 3-3. In game 6 of the Western Conference semifinals, the Mavericks produced an amazing show to secure a convincing 113-86 win to level the series 3-3.

For Mavericks, their guard Luka Doncic displayed a solid performance as he scored 33 points along with 11 rebounds and eight assists. The 23-year-old Slovenian also emerged as the highest scorer of the match.

Ahead of the NBA playoffs 2022 match between Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks, here is all you need to know:

When will the NBA playoffs 2022 match between Phoenix Suns (PHX) and Dallas Mavericks (DAL) be played?

The NBA playoffs 2022 match between Phoenix Suns (PHX) and Dallas Mavericks (DAL) will take place on May 16, Monday.

Where will the NBA playoffs 2022 match Phoenix Suns (PHX) vs Dallas Mavericks (DAL) be played?

The match between Phoenix Suns (PHX) and Dallas Mavericks (DAL) will be played at the Footprint Center, Phoenix.

What time will the NBA playoffs 2022 match Phoenix Suns (PHX) vs Dallas Mavericks (DAL) begin?

The match between Phoenix Suns (PHX) and Dallas Mavericks (DAL) will begin at 5:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Phoenix Suns (PHX) vs Dallas Mavericks (DAL) match?

Phoenix Suns (PHX) vs Dallas Mavericks (DAL) match can be seen on the Sports18 channel.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Phoenix Suns (PHX) vs Dallas Mavericks (DAL) match?

Phoenix Suns (PHX) vs Dallas Mavericks (DAL) match is available to be streamed live on the official website of the NBA with an NBA League Pass.

Phoenix Suns (PHX) and Dallas Mavericks (DAL) Possible Starting XI:

Phoenix Suns Predicted Starting Line-up: F- Mikal Bridges, F- Jae Crowder, C- Deandre Ayton, G- Devin Booker, G- Chris Paul

Dallas Mavericks Predicted Starting Line-up: F- Reggie Bullock, F- Dorian Finney-Smith, C- Dwight Powell, G- Jalen Brunson, G- Luka Doncic

