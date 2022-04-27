Phoenix Suns vs New Orleans Pelicans Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch NBA 2022 Playoffs Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Phoenix Suns will face New Orleans Pelicans in Game 5 of their NBA playoffs series on Wednesday at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. The series is tied at two apiece which makes this a very exciting match.

Throughout the series, the Pelicans showed a terrific fighting spirit and came back twice to level the series against a Phoenix Suns team that many predicted would sweep the series.

In the last game Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram produced a stellar show with 30 points, four rebounds and five assists. The 24-year-old forward received good support from Jonas Valanciunas (26 points, 15 rebounds and four assists).

Ahead of the NBA match between Phoenix Suns and New Orleans Pelicans, here is all you need to know:

When will the NBA playoff 2022 match between Phoenix Suns (PHX) and New Orleans Pelicans (NOP) be played?

The NBA playoff 2022 match Phoenix Suns (PHX) vs New Orleans Pelicans (NOP) will take place on April 27, Wednesday.

Where will the NBA playoff match between Phoenix Suns (PHX) and New Orleans Pelicans (NOP) be played?

The match between Phoenix Suns (PHX) and New Orleans Pelicans (NOP) will be played at the Footprint Center, Phoenix.

What time will the NBA playoff 2022 match between Phoenix Suns (PHX) and New Orleans Pelicans (NOP) begin?

The match between Phoenix Suns (PHX) and New Orleans Pelicans (NOP) will begin at 7:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Phoenix Suns (PHX) vs New Orleans Pelicans (NOP) match?

Phoenix Suns (PHX) vs New Orleans Pelicans (NOP) match will be televised on the Sports18 channel.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Phoenix Suns (PHX) vs New Orleans Pelicans (NOP) match?

Phoenix Suns (PHX) vs New Orleans Pelicans (NOP) match is available to be streamed live on the official website of the NBA by purchasing the NBA League Pass.

Phoenix Suns (PHX) vs New Orleans Pelicans (NOP) Possible Starting XI:

Phoenix Suns Predicted Starting Line-up: F- Mikel Bridges, F- Jae Crowder., C- Deandre Ayton, G- Chris Paul, G- Cameron Johnson

New Orleans Pelicans Predicted Starting Line-up: F- Brandon Ingram, F- Jaxson Hayes, C- Jonas Valanciunas, G- CJ McCollum, G- Herb Jones

