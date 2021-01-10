Pickett, Stormo Lead Siena Past Fairfield 74-58
Jalen Pickett scored 15 points going over 1,000 for his career and added nine rebounds and six assists as Siena topped Fairfield 7458 on Saturday for the Saints' 13th straight win dating to last season.
- Associated Press
Jackson Stormo also scored 15 points for Siena (3-0, 3-0 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Kyle Young added 11 points. Manny Camper had seven rebounds. Siena is off to a 3-0 start for the first time in 17 years.
Jesus Cruz had 12 points and seven rebounds for the Stags (2-10, 2-5). Jake Wojcik added 11 points. Taj Benning, whose 13 points per game heading into the matchup led the Stags, scored five points. He shot 0 of 4 from behind the arc.
The teams play each other again Sunday.
