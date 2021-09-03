Picture Perfect! On Track Proposal by Guide for Paralympic Sprinter

Tokyo Paralympics 2020 has given many unforgettable moments till now, starting from various world records being broken to heartwarming gestures by people in Japan. In a recent viral video, another such incident has come to light. Athlete Keula Nidreia Pereira Semedo was unable to qualify for the semi-final round of women’s 200m as she finished the race in the fourth position. However, the day did turn out to be memorable for her when her guide Manuel Antonio Vaz da Veiga got down on his knees on the wet track right after the race to propose to her. Semedo hugged him tight after he put a ring on her finger. The couple was congratulated by the fellow athletes and guides present at the moment.

Keula Nidreia Pereira Semedo from Cape Verde got a surprise marriage proposal from guide after her Tokyo Paralympics 2020 Women’s 200m T11 Heat 4 event.#YouDeserveIt #Paralympics pic.twitter.com/ZR6Lq7EwOb— SABC Sport (@SPORTATSABC) September 2, 2021

The heartwarming video has the internet gushing over the couple’s love. Many netizens have shared their best wishes and have wished them a lifetime of togetherness. The GIF of the unforgettable moment has also been shared by the official handle of Paralympics. The event page made a GIF out of the exact moment where Manuel went on his knees. They captioned the love-filled post as, “proposal alert. Manuel Antonio Vaz da Veiga, guide to Keula Nidreia Pereira Semedo, popped the question after the women’s T11 200m heats, May the two of them run together for life!”

#Paralympics proposal alert Manuel Antonio Vaz da Veiga, guide to Keula Nidreia Pereira Semedo, popped the question after the women’s T11 200m heats May the two of them run together for life! ❤️#Tokyo2020 #ParaAthletics pic.twitter.com/BYfWVwtwYm — Paralympic Games (@Paralympics) September 2, 2021

The post as expected has received a lot of love from the netizens and has already been liked by over 5,000 people within a day’s time. Some Twitter users opined that even though she could not clinch a medal this time, Semeda got something for a lifetime. Quite a few users who have been following the Tokyo Paralympics 2020 mentioned how they too were taken by surprise when Manuel went on his knees to pop the question.

