'Picture Says It All': Hockey Forward Gurjant Singh Shares Photo with Mother After Returning Home

The Indian Hockey Team etched a golden historical moment by winning a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics. Defeating Germany 5-4, the medal was coming home after 41 years. The team returned on Indian soil and was greeted and welcomed in an air of festivity.

Gurjant Singh, India’s forward, recently tweeted pictures with her mother welcoming her with all the love and pride as her son returns from Tokyo, making the entire nation proud. Teary-eyed, Gurjant’s mother is seen hugging him tightly in one picture and wearing the bronze medal, holding it up with Gurjant in another.

This picture says it all!❤️Nobody likes to see their Maa cry, but today it was a different feeling when I saw the tears in her eyes, filled with pride. What more can I say? Aaj jo bhi hu, inki vajah se he toh hu. pic.twitter.com/ac6LNllj0u— Gurjant Singh (@Gurjant_Singh9) August 12, 2021

Sharing the two pictures, Gurjant, in the captions, wrote, “This picture says it all. Nobody likes to see their Maa cry, but today it was a different feeling when I saw tears in her eyes, filled with pride. What more can I say? Aaj Jo Bhi Hoon, Inki Vajah Se Hi Toh Hoon.(Whatever I am today is because of her).”

Gurjant’s mother, Sukhjinder Kaur, welcomed her son in the Klehara village, 28-odd kilometres away from Amritsar. On August 5, when the hooters went off, and the team exuded myriad emotions, Gurjant’s family in Amritsar began celebrations among loud dhols and sweet delicacies.

Living the moment ✨ pic.twitter.com/HthE1lk6q2— Gurjant Singh (@Gurjant_Singh9) August 8, 2021

The team arrived at Amritsar on Wednesday and witnessed a warm, Punjabi-style welcome. The players paid their obeisance at Golden Temple before going to their homes. They were received at the airport by former Indian Hockey Player and Congress MLA, Pragat Singh.

The 4-decade-long curse was finally broken at the Oi National Stadium for the eight-time gold victors. The match was a nail-biter as the two nations were playing neck and neck and stick to stick. India had to hold the goal for 12 minutes to hold a medal, something the team didn’t do since the 1980 Moscow games.

