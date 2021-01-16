Pierre Jr. Leads Southern Miss Over Middle Tennessee 84-54

News18 Logo

Jaron Pierre Jr. had 24 points and 10 rebounds as Southern Miss rolled past Middle Tennessee 8454 on Friday night.

HATTIESBURG, Miss.: Jaron Pierre Jr. had 24 points and 10 rebounds as Southern Miss rolled past Middle Tennessee 84-54 on Friday night.

Pierre Jr. shot 9 for 11 from the floor, including 6 of 8 from deep.

Artur Konontsuk had 12 points for Southern Miss (6-6, 2-3 Conference USA). Denijay Harris added 12 points. Tyler Stevenson had 12 points and seven rebounds.

The Blue Raiders 29.5 field-goal percentage represented the worst mark by a Southern Miss opponent this season.

Southern Miss totaled 46 second-half points, a season high for the team.

Jordan Davis had 11 points for the Blue Raiders (3-6, 1-2). Jalen Jordan added seven rebounds. Eli Lawrence had six rebounds.

