Piers Morgan’s Criticism on Raducanu Deemed as ‘Harsh’ by Andy Murray, Defends Youngster’s Actions

Two-time Wimbledon winner Andy Murray has called out Piers Morgan for his ‘harsh’ criticism of 18-year-old Emma Raducanu’s exit from the Wimbledon. Morgan backed former Tennis star John McEnroe’s reproval of Raducanu’s exit from the tournament and bashed the online criticism the former American Tennis player was receiving for voicing his thoughts.18-year-old Raducanu was forced to withdraw from the Round of 16 match, citing ‘breathing’ problems after trailing to Australia’s Alja Tomljanovic 4-6, 0-3.

During the Round of 16 clash at the Court One, Raducanu was seen having difficulty breathing and after consultation with the medics present, Raducanu walked off the court for a timeout. A few moments later, the chair umpire announced that the British tennis player could not carry on.

On BBC’s commentary, McEnroe stated that the situation got a bit ‘too much’ for Raducanu and compared the youngster’s situation to Japan’s Naomi Osaka who had pulled out of the Wimbledon and French Open due to mental health issues. However, the American’s commentary brought him plenty of backlash from fans, while some stated that he ‘jumped to conclusions’.

Backing McEnroe’s remarks was former Good Morning presenter Morgans, who bashed the online criticism the former American star encountered and tweeted that McEnroe had spoken the ‘truth’. Taking to Twitter Morgan wrote that Raducuna is a talented player but could not handle the pressure and quit when the 18-year-old was ‘losing badly’. Morgan went on to write that the fans should ‘seek advice’ from McEnroe and ‘toughen up’.

Reacting to Morgan’s tweet was British tennis player Murray who stepped in and claimed that Morgan’s criticism of the situation was ‘harsh’.

Think this is a very harsh take on the situation Piers https://t.co/rGuWC5ScDT— Andy Murray (@andy_murray) July 6, 2021

Morgan replied to Murray writing that the reaction McEnroe faced from the fans was over the top. Reciprocating to Morgan’s reply,

Murray wrote that what the American Tennis star had said was ‘fair’ but McEnroe did not understand the situation and did not consider the ‘timing’ as nobody at the time knew what Raducanu was going through.

I think some of what he said was fair yes.. however the timing of it was a bit off considering nobody had any clue what her issue was injury/illness/breathings issues etc at the time of his comments.— Andy Murray (@andy_murray) July 6, 2021

Backing Andy was his mother Judy Murray who tweeted that ‘middle-aged men’ should not comment on the physical and well-being of teenage girls.

The All-England Club stated that they were sad to see Raducanu withdraw and wished her a speedy recovery.

Raducanu later on reacted to the incident and stated that she is feeling ‘much better’ and apologized for the way the match ended. Raducanu said that she had felt ‘dizzy’ and was experiencing ‘breathing difficulties’ after the rallies against Tomljanovic.

thank you for the support❤️ pic.twitter.com/C47TTvOQK9— Emma Raducanu (@EmmaRaducanu) July 6, 2021

