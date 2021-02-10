News18 Logo

Pippen Lifts Kent St. Past Bowling Green 71-67
1-MIN READ

Pippen Lifts Kent St. Past Bowling Green 71-67

Danny Pippen had 16 points and 11 rebounds to carry Kent State to a 7167 win over Bowling Green on Tuesday night.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio: Danny Pippen had 16 points and 11 rebounds to carry Kent State to a 71-67 win over Bowling Green on Tuesday night.

Tervell Beck had 18 points for Kent State (11-5, 8-4 Mid-American Conference), Jeremiah Hernandez scored 11, Gabe ONeal 10 and Malique Jacobs grabbed 10 rebounds.

Trey Diggs had 18 points for the Falcons (10-9, 6-7), who now have now lost six straight. Justin Turner added 18 points and Daeqwon Plowden had 15 points and eight rebounds.

The Golden Flashes also beat Bowling Green 96-91 on Jan. 27.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com


