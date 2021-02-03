News18 Logo

1-MIN READ

Pippen Scores 30 To Lift Kent State Over Miami (Ohio) 77-68

Danny Pippen scored 30 points as Kent State beat Miami (Ohio) 7768 on Tuesday night.

KENT, Ohio: Danny Pippen scored 30 points as Kent State beat Miami (Ohio) 77-68 on Tuesday night.

Tervell Beck had 11 points for Kent State (10-4, 7-3 Mid-American Conference), which earned its fifth consecutive home victory. Gabe ONeal added 10 points and seven rebounds, and Giovanni Santiago also scored 10 points.

Dae Dae Grant had 17 points and six rebounds for the RedHawks (8-6, 5-4). Mekhi Lairy added 13 points and six rebounds, and Precious Ayah had 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com


