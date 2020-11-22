Piqué Likely Out For Several Months Because Of Knee Injury

BARCELONA, Spain: Gerard Piqu is expected to be sidelined for several months because of a right knee injury.

Barcelona said on Sunday that Piqu has a grade-three sprain of his internal lateral ligament and a partial injury to his anterior cruciate ligament. The club did not say how long the defender is expected to be sidelined, but similar injuries tend to require months of recovery time.

Piqu got injured on Saturday in the second half of Barcelonas 1-0 loss at Atltico Madrid, its first against the Madrid rival in the Spanish league in more than a decade. His knee bent inward after Atltico forward ngel Correa fell on his leg.

Piqu had to be helped off the field and was taken straight to the changing room. Barcelona said after initial exams on Saturday that Piqu had a sprained knee.

Barcelona also lost Sergi Roberto due to injury in Saturday’ match at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium. The club said he has a right thigh muscle rupture and will be sidelined for about two months.

The loss to Atltico kept Barcelona in the middle of league standings after eight matches.

