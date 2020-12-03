Pirates Agree To Deals With Taillon, Gonzalez And Feliz

PITTSBURGH: The Pittsburgh Pirates avoided arbitration with pitchers Jameson Taillon and Michael Feliz as well as shortstop Erik Gonzalez on Wednesday, signing each for the 2021 season.

The Pirates also declined to offer a contract to reliever Clay Holmes and sent catcher Will Craig outright to Triple-A Indianapolis.

Taillon, a former first-round draft pick, is expected to return in 2021 after missing most of the last two years following Tommy John surgery. The Pirates are relying on Taillon to anchor a starting rotation that will have a new look next year after the team cut ties with Trevor Williams.

Feliz pitched in just three games during the abbreviated 2020 season due to a forearm injury. He could be in the mix to find a role at the back end of the bullpen.

Gonzalez faded after a hot start but drove in a career-high 20 runs last season while hitting .227 in 50 games for Pittsburgh, which finished with the worst record in the majors at 19-41.

Holmes appeared in just one game for the Pirates last season before being shut down with a forearm issue. He went 2-5 with a 5.91 ERA in 47 games for Pittsburgh from 2018-20.

