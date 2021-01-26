Pirates Sign Catcher Joe Hudson To Minor League Contract

News18 Logo

The Pittsburgh Pirates have signed catcher Joe Hudson to a minor league contract with an invitation to spring training.

PITTSBURGH: The Pittsburgh Pirates have signed catcher Joe Hudson to a minor league contract with an invitation to spring training.

The Pirates announced the signing on Monday. The 29-year-old Hudson has appeared in 18 major-league games for St. Louis, Seattle and the Los Angeles Angels.

Hudson is a career .167 hitter with one RBI in 30 career at-bats. He will be in the mix to compete for the backup job behind Jacob Stallings, a Gold Glove finalist in 2020.

Hudson was originally a sixth-round pick by Cincinnati in the 2012 first-year player draft.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports


