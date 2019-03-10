LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Pitch Invader Punches Aston Villa's Grealish During Derby at Birmingham

Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish was punched in the face by a pitch invader during Sunday's English Championship (second-tier) derby match at Birmingham City.

Reuters

Updated:March 10, 2019, 6:56 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Pitch Invader Punches Aston Villa's Grealish During Derby at Birmingham
(Image: Reuters)
Loading...
Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish was punched in the face by a pitch invader during Sunday's English Championship (second-tier) derby match at Birmingham City.

The supporter ran on to the pitch at St Andrew's Stadium and made a beeline for Grealish, who did not see him coming, before landing a punch to the side of his face.

Grealish fell to the turf as a steward and Villa players Glenn Whelan and Tammy Abraham caught the man and dragged him away from the spot.

The Villa captain got to his feet a few seconds later, apparently unhurt, and the match continued after stewards and security personnel had ushered the man, seen blowing kisses to the crowd, off the pitch.

West Midlands police said later a man had been arrested.
| Edited by: Shayne Dias
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram