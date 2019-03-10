Pitch Invader Punches Aston Villa's Grealish During Derby at Birmingham

Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish was punched in the face by a pitch invader during Sunday's English Championship (second-tier) derby match at Birmingham City.The supporter ran on to the pitch at St Andrew's Stadium and made a beeline for Grealish, who did not see him coming, before landing a punch to the side of his face.Grealish fell to the turf as a steward and Villa players Glenn Whelan and Tammy Abraham caught the man and dragged him away from the spot.The Villa captain got to his feet a few seconds later, apparently unhurt, and the match continued after stewards and security personnel had ushered the man, seen blowing kisses to the crowd, off the pitch.West Midlands police said later a man had been arrested.