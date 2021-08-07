Pizza to Pork - Northeast Tokyo Olympic Medallists Shall Bite More Than Their Medals

While Mirabai got her share of Pizza as a treat to her Tokyo achievement, it’s pork ribs, chop and ham for Lovlina Borgohain when she comes home in Borpathar. “I was planning to treat myself when Lovlina wins the medal in the Olympics. Then the thought of offering the champion with a slice of Gahoree (pork as locally called) as token of appreciation crossed my mind. We have decided to provide her packaged gahoree anywhere in the country free for five years" says Manoy Kumar Basmatary owner of an Assam based meat processing company.

Gahori is the Assamese name for pork and it is one of the favourite meat of a large part of the population of Northeast India. Assamese recipes are different from other regional cuisines of India. Assamese pork recipes less spicy recipes and almost staple in tribal and few communities of the state. Often consumed boiled or stew, Pork with bamboo shoot is a cherished delicacy here. Tender pork cooked with fermented bamboo shoots goes well with sticky rice. Pork cooked with elephant apple and Colocasia and mustard green is a must in weekend get together.

“Pork is high in protein and for a boxer protein is essential. We breed our own pigs and process pork hygienically matching European standard. We have packaged ribs, chop and ham sourced from our piggery in Tezpur" says Manoj Basumatary, a banker who left his lucrative job with the State Bank of India for 15 years to begin his own Start Up.

Like all meat, pork is mostly made up of protein. The protein content of lean, cooked pork is around 26% by fresh weight. When dry, the protein content of lean pork can be as high as 89% - making it one of the richest dietary sources of protein. It contains all nine essential amino acids necessary for your body’s growth and maintenance.

“For a society where pork is tradition in many communities, introducing packaged pork in different forms was a challenge. We focused on hygiene and quality, the first phase of pandemic lockdown helped us a lot. Today we have three outlets in Guwahati, Dibrugarh and Tezpur. There is demand and supply gap in Assam, we are not been able to meet the local market demand where we get a good price for our products." says Manoj.

The bronze at her debut Olympics makes Lovlina the third boxer get the laurel for the country at the Olympics. Her native village Baromukhiya of Barpather eagerly waits for their daughter return after she in first from Assam to get an Olympic medal. The state too have drawn up plans for a grand welcome when she arrives in Guwahati. Lovlina shall arrive in India on the 9th and on the 10th she shall address the press in a meet organized by the Boxing Federation of India. If the lanky pugilist stays back in the national capital for the 15 August celebration after meeting the Prime Minister then the people of her state shall need to wait for another week to have a look of the new Hero of Assam.

“I shall be in Mumbai for few days, when I return after the 14th I shall go to Lovlina’s house and gift her our promise and appreciation personally. I want to meet the great lady" expressed Manoj Basumatary.

