Pjanic Signs New Five-year Deal to Stay At Juventus
Juventus midfielder Miralem Pjanic has signed a new five-year deal to remain in Turin until 2023, the Serie A champions announced on Tuesday.
Image: Reuters
Juventus midfielder Miralem Pjanic has signed a new five-year deal to remain in Turin until 2023, the Serie A champions announced on Tuesday.
The Bosnian international joined Juventus from AS Roma in 2016 and has helped the club win two Serie A titles and two Italian Cups.
"I'm very happy to extend my contract until 2023 with this amazing club," the 28-year-old said on Twitter.
Juventus said that Pjanic had become an "increasingly-integral part of the Bianconeri midfield."
With Cristiano Ronaldo having joined the Italian giants from Real Madrid earlier in the summer and Pjanic extending his contract, the Turin club is expected to compete on all fronts this season.
| Edited by: Suyash Upadhyaya
