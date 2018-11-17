English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
News18 » Other Sports
1-min read
PKL 2018: Bengal Warriors Beat Puneri Paltan 26-22
Bengal Warriors defeated Puneri Paltan 26-22 in the Inter Zone Challenge Week match of the Pro Kabaddi Season 6 here on Saturday.
Bengal Warriors defeated Puneri Paltan 26-22 in the Inter Zone Challenge Week match of the Pro Kabaddi Season 6 here on Saturday.
Loading...
Ahmedabad: Bengal Warriors defeated Puneri Paltan 26-22 in the Inter Zone Challenge Week match of the Pro Kabaddi Season 6 here on Saturday.
Bengal players held their nerve at crucial moments to outclass the opposition. Maninder Singh scored six raid points for Bengal and was ably supported by Ravindra Kumawat, who pitched in with five crucial points.
For Puneri Paltan, GB More scored nine points but didn't get enough support from his fellow raiders.
More got Puneri Paltan up and running with two raids in two minutes but Bengal Warriors levelled the game with a tackle and raid point.
Akshay Jadhav got into the act for Puneri Paltan and scored two raid points to give his team 4-2 lead. More made a two-point raid as Puneri Paltan led 6-3 after five minutes.
Bengal Warriors never let the lead increase to more than three points as their defence helped the team together and levelled the scores at 7-7 after 10 minutes.
Both the teams approached the match with caution as they traded raid and tackle points at regular intervals. At the end of the first half, Puneri Paltan held a slender one-point advantage to lead 13-12.
The second half saw the same pattern emerge as neither teams could gain an advantage. There was no all out inflicted and neither teams' raiders could get going as we have seen in the past.
After 30 minutes both teams were level at 16-16 and it was anyone's game.
A lot of empty raids were made as both teams played on the do-or-die raid strategy. It was Bengal Warriors defence that kept them in the game as they made a slew of successful tackles.
In the 36th minute, Maninder made a crucial two-point raid to give Bengal Warriors 21-19 lead. In the next minute Bengal Warriors inflicted the first all out of the match to open a six-point gap to lead 25-19.
Despite More getting two raid points in the last two minutes, Bengal Warriors held their nerve to win 26-22.
Bengal players held their nerve at crucial moments to outclass the opposition. Maninder Singh scored six raid points for Bengal and was ably supported by Ravindra Kumawat, who pitched in with five crucial points.
For Puneri Paltan, GB More scored nine points but didn't get enough support from his fellow raiders.
More got Puneri Paltan up and running with two raids in two minutes but Bengal Warriors levelled the game with a tackle and raid point.
Akshay Jadhav got into the act for Puneri Paltan and scored two raid points to give his team 4-2 lead. More made a two-point raid as Puneri Paltan led 6-3 after five minutes.
Bengal Warriors never let the lead increase to more than three points as their defence helped the team together and levelled the scores at 7-7 after 10 minutes.
Both the teams approached the match with caution as they traded raid and tackle points at regular intervals. At the end of the first half, Puneri Paltan held a slender one-point advantage to lead 13-12.
The second half saw the same pattern emerge as neither teams could gain an advantage. There was no all out inflicted and neither teams' raiders could get going as we have seen in the past.
After 30 minutes both teams were level at 16-16 and it was anyone's game.
A lot of empty raids were made as both teams played on the do-or-die raid strategy. It was Bengal Warriors defence that kept them in the game as they made a slew of successful tackles.
In the 36th minute, Maninder made a crucial two-point raid to give Bengal Warriors 21-19 lead. In the next minute Bengal Warriors inflicted the first all out of the match to open a six-point gap to lead 25-19.
Despite More getting two raid points in the last two minutes, Bengal Warriors held their nerve to win 26-22.
| Edited by: Madhav Agarwal
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
EXCLUSIVE | India Deserved Series Win but Windies Competed Well in Final T20I: Brian Lara
-
Monday 12 November , 2018
WATCH | Important Shikhar Dhawan Got in Form Before Australia Tour, Says Rohit Sharma
-
Monday 12 November , 2018
WATCH | Team Used Resources to the Best of Ability: Brathwaite
-
Monday 12 November , 2018
WATCH: India Not Too Reliant on Bumrah and Kuldeep, Says Ashish Nehra
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | We Have Dominated From the Start till The End: Rohit Sharma
EXCLUSIVE | India Deserved Series Win but Windies Competed Well in Final T20I: Brian Lara
Monday 12 November , 2018 WATCH | Important Shikhar Dhawan Got in Form Before Australia Tour, Says Rohit Sharma
Monday 12 November , 2018 WATCH | Team Used Resources to the Best of Ability: Brathwaite
Monday 12 November , 2018 WATCH: India Not Too Reliant on Bumrah and Kuldeep, Says Ashish Nehra
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | We Have Dominated From the Start till The End: Rohit Sharma
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 12: Karanvir Apologies to Salman After Teejay Took Dig at the Actor in Open Letter
- Demystifying Air Purifiers: Genuine Smartness is Why Dyson Pure Cool Sport Premium Price Tags
- 1st Ducati Panigale V4 Speciale Superbike Worth Rs 51.81 Lakh Arrives in India
- Here's Everything About the Food Served at Deepika & Ranveer's Konkani-Sindhi Wedding
- Midnight Snack: This City Has the Most Bed Bugs in the US, Sleep Tight
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...