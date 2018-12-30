PKL 2018: Dabang Delhi Gear Up For Maiden PKL Play-off

After finishing third in Zone A with 11 wins in the group stage, Dabang Delhi is all set to carry on the momentum into the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) season 6 play-offs when they take on a formidable Bengal Warriors in their first outing here on Sunday.Owned by DO IT Sports Management, the Delhi franchise, under the leadership of chief coach Krishan Kumar Hooda, has qualified to the play-offs for the first time in the PKL.Commenting on the team's journey in so far in the league, captain Joginder Narwal said: "It has been an amazing journey for me with Dabang Delhi K.C. in Pro Kabaddi League - Season 6 and I couldn't have imagined for a better team performance.""We have performed well as a unit. The entire team has been mentally very strong this season and that is one of the reasons we have done well. I am very happy with the results so far and looking forward to win the title for Dabang Delhi K.C," he added.Echoing the words of the skipper, Sumeet Yadav, Group CEO, DO IT (Sports, Retail & Family Entertainment) said: "This has been the best season for Dabang Delhi in the history of Pro Kabaddi League.""With the support from the fans, the team won 5 out of 6 matches during our home leg of the tournament. The credit goes to the entire team, as all the departments have worked well for us.""Our raiders Naveen, Ranjit, Pawan and Shabeer, defenders -- Joginder, Ravinder Pahal, Vishal Mane, Satpal and all-rounder Meraj Sheykh have performed very well for the team. I'm confident that the team will get the cup home for the Delhi fans," he expressed.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.