Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021-22 Live Score And Today's Matches Updates: Bengal Warriors vs Dabang Delhi in Action

The 2019 finalists have endured contrasting fortunes in the ongoing tournament as Bengal dwell at the bottom of the points table while Delhi fight for the top position.

Delhi will be looking at the match against Bengal as an opportunity to exact revenge for the 2019 finals. A win for Delhi could spell the end of the Warriors’ title defence. Delhi haven’t been in great form recently with Naveen Kumar still finding his best form after a lengthy injury layoff. However, the team has consistently been in the top 3 positions of the league thanks to their 7-match unbeaten start to the season.

Delhi’s key player will once again be Naveen Kumar. Bengal’s defence has looked error-prone throughout the season and will offer the star raider plenty of raiders to fetch points. Delhi should however use him wisely and not be overly reliant.

In Naveen’s absence, they saw the likes of Vijay and Neeraj Narwal find their identity on the mat. Delhi will understand the need for a collective performance in the remaining matches to ensure they go one better and clinch the season 8 title.

On the other hand, Bengal have struggled to match their expected standards and it is perhaps time for coach B C Ramesh to try some fresh players. Manoj Gowda and Rohit have impressed in the recent outings. Raider Akash Pikalmunde and defender Sachin Vittala also might be in the reckoning as the likes of Mohammaed Nabibakhsh and Abozar Mighani continue to struggle.

Meanwhile, the second match of the night will feature two of the in-form teams in the tournament — Patna Pirates and Puneri Paltan.

The Pirates are on top of the points table and will be looking to anchor their position while Pune are in a race to make it to the Top 6. The team from Maharashtra had a slow start to the season but have improved massively in the second half.

Patna Pirates might be on top of the points table but don’t expect Puneri Paltan’s youngsters to give them any respite. Coach Anup Kumar’s young Paltan squad are in a purple patch with raiders Aslam Inamdar and Mohit Goyat keeping the likes of ‘showman’ Rahul Chaudhari on the bench.

When do the PKL 2021-22 matches on Thursday’s begin?

The first match will kick off at 7.30 p.m. IST, followed by the second one at 08:30 p.m. IST.

Which TV channels will show the PKL 2021-22 matches?

The tournament in India is broadcasted by Star Sports Network.

How do I watch the PKL 2021-22 season live streaming?

Viewers can watch the action live via the Disney +Hotstar app and website.

