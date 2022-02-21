PKL 2021-22 Playoffs: Schedule, Live Streaming, Venue, Time, Date All You Need to Know about PKL 8 playoffs

Pro Kabaddi League PKL 2022 Season 8 knockout stage, all you need to know: After 132 matches in 60 action-packed days, we are now into the business end of the tournament as the playoffs kick-off.The top six teams of the league - Patna Pirates, Dabang Delhi K.C, U.P Yoddha, Gujarat Giants, Bengaluru Bulls and Puneri Paltan – will now clash once again to make it to the playoffs and clinch the PKL title.

This season of the PKL was one of the most-closely fought affairs since PKL season 8 had to go to the last day of the League stage in order for the top six teams to seal their berths in the Playoffs.

The Playoffs will take place on February 21st & February 23rd after which we will have the big finale on February 25th.

Here is all you need to know about PKL 2021-22 playoffs ahead of the last phase of the competition.

Where can PKL knockouts be broadcast live?

Pro Kabaddi League season 8 is broadcasted live on the Star Sports Network.

Where can PKL knockouts be live-streamed?

Season 8 of the VIVO Pro Kabaddi League can be live-streamed online on Disney+ Hotstar.

When are the PKL 2021-22 playoffs scheduled?

21-Feb - Monday - Matches start at 7:30 pm IST

Eliminator 1 – UP Yoddha v/s Puneri Paltan

Eliminator 2 – Gujarat Giants v/s Bengaluru Bulls

23-Feb- Wednesday- Matches start at 7:30 pm IST

Semi-Final 1 – Patna Pirates v/s Winner Eliminator 1

Semi-Final 2 – Dabang Delhi v/s Winner Eliminator 2

25-Feb - Friday - Match starts at 8:30 pm IST

Final - Winner Semi-Final 1 v/s Winner Semi-Final 2

