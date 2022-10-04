PKL 2022: All You Need to Know About Pro Kabaddi League Season 9

The ninth edition of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) is all set to start from October 7 and defending champions Dabang Delhi KC will take part in the opening fixture. In the inaugural match, Delhi will be seen in action against U Mumba. The match between Delhi and Mumbai will take place at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru. In the second match of the day, Bengaluru Bulls will host Telugu Titans. Jaipur Pink Panthers and UP Yoddhas will clash against each other in the third and final fixture of the day.

ALSO READ: Champions League: FC Barcelona, Atletico Madrid To Play Vital Matches in Group Stage

PKL will now be played in an open door format this season. In the last season, the PKL matches had to be played behind closed doors due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Schedule

Patna Pirates, the only team to successfully defend the PKL title, will start their new campaign with a match against Puneri Paltan on Saturday. The season is slated to go on until mid-December. The schedule for the first 66 matches has now been released. All the 12 participating teams will be playing a game each in the first segment. Fridays and Saturdays will be holding the triple-header throughout the season.

The second part of the schedule is expected to be released by the end of October 2022.

ALSO READ: Pro Kabaddi League: Complete Schedule of the Coveted Kabaddi Competition

Format

The ninth season of PKL will be played in three phases. In the first phase, all the 12 teams will be in action in Bengaluru. The Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune will be hosting the matches in second phase. Matches in the third and final phase will take place in Hyderabad.

Live streaming and live telecast

PKL matches in the ninth and the upcoming season will be televised on Star Sports Network in India. The games can also be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.



Defending champions

Delhi had won the last season’s PKL title after getting the better of Patna Pirates in the final. Delhi clinched a nail-biting 37-36 victory in the summit clash to secure their maiden PKL title. In the seventh edition of PKL, Delhi had to endure a heart-breaking defeat at the hands of Bengal Warriors in the final.

Read all the Latest Sports News and Breaking News here