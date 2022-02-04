PKL 8: Ajinkya Pawar, Sagar Shine as Tamil Thalaivas Beat to Telugu Titans in Southern Derby

CHANGE LANGUAGE
With this win, the Thalaivas ascended to fifth place on the Pro Kabaddi Season 8 points table.

A Super 10 from Ajinkya Pawar and a career-high nine tackle points from Sagar led Tamil Thalaivas to a 43-25 win over the Telugu Titans in the Southern Derby. With this win, the Thalaivas ascended to fifth place on the Pro Kabaddi Season 8 points table.

The game was a cagey affair in the opening few minutes, with the teams evenly sharing the first 10 points. But two quick tackle points from Sagar and a Super Raid from Manjeet saw the Thalaivas take control of proceedings. Surjeet Singh’s incredible Dash on Prince left the Titans with just a solitary man on the mat, and the defender surrendered a touch point which saw the Thalaivas inflict the game’s first All Out and take a 15-7 lead.

The Thalaivas continued to pile the points on the scoreboard and finished the half with a 7-3 run to go into the break leading 22-10.

The Titans started the second half brighter of the two teams and embarked on a 5-3 that reduced the Thalaivas to only three players on the mat. But Sagar’s Super Tackle and a self-out from Galla Raju ended the Titans’ surge and saw the Thalaivas take a 14-point lead.

They extended their lead with a 4-0 run that left the Titans with a solitary man on the mat. Amit Chauhan came in for the raid and wasn’t even afforded the bonus before being pinned down by the defence, as the Thalaivas inflicted another All Out to take a 20-point lead.

Tackle points from Sahil and Sagar, his ninth of the night, extended the Thalaivas’ lead further, but the Titans finished the game on a 6-3 run to cut the margin to 18.

