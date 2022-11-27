PKL 9: UP Yoddhas Register Thrilling Win Over Patna Pirates

UP Yoddhas got a thrilling 35-33 win against Patna Pirates in match number 103 in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 9 at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium on Saturday.

UP Yoddhas Captain and star raider Pardeep Narwal put up a brilliant show accomplishing his seventh and his Pro-Kabaddi career’s 75th ‘Super 10’ of the season when he earned 15 raid points from the game. Sandeep Narwal who made his debut for UP Yoddhas played a pivotal role as well with his all-round performance that not only saw him earn 5 valuable points but also earned the Game Changer of the Match award. Pardeep Narwal walked away with the Perfect Player of The Match award for his stellar performance.

UP Yoddhas won the toss and decided to defend first. Patna Pirates drew first blood in the opening raid but UP Yoddhas came back strong to not only even out the deficit but race ahead within the first 10 minutes of the game enforcing an early All-Out on Patna Pirates as the scoreboard read 9-2 in the favour of UP Yoddhas. UP Yoddhas thereafter tried maintaining the momentum but Patna Pirates made a strong comeback with the first half ending on even note for both the teams as the scoreboard read 15-15.

UP Yoddhas replicated the first half show in the early minutes of second half when they earned some quick points through a balanced out approach at both ends of offense and defense which helped them inflict a second All-Out on Patna Pirates as the scorecard read 23-16 favoring UP Yoddhas. However, Patna Pirates once again bounced back inflicting an All-Out over UP Yoddhas and reduced the lead to only one point with the scorecard reading 27-26 still in favor of UP Yoddhas. With just 6 minutes left to the game, both the teams chose to play wisely as each of the side went for bonus points to keep the score board moving resulting in a neck-to-neck competition between them. The intensity, action and thrill in final minutes of the game was seen when the level scores finally moved upwards in favor of UP Yoddhas after their defenders pinned down Patna Pirates attacker in final few seconds thereby sealing a thrilling win of 35-33 for UP Yoddhas.

