1-min read

Dabang Delhi to Sport New-look Jersey in PKL 7

Dabang Delhi will be sporting a whole kit designed by Reforce in their upcoming season of the Pro Kabaddi League

IANS

Updated:July 18, 2019, 2:42 PM IST
Dabang Delhi to Sport New-look Jersey in PKL 7
Dabang Delhi will sport a new jersey in the upcoming season (Photo Credit: Dabang Delhi/Twitter)
New Delhi: Pro Kabaddi League outfit Dabang Delhi has roped in Reforce, an Indian active wear brand, as their partner ahead of the seventh season of the league, starting July 20 in Hyderabad.

After the association, Dabang Delhi would be sporting a whole kit designed by the home ground start-up brand in their upcoming matches.

Crafted specially for the team, the kit consists of a jersey made of innovative flexible breathe easy Carvico fabric in an eye-catching design.

"Fashion and sports go hand-in-hand and this is being certified as Reforce goes ahead to clad Dabang Delhi. Our association with the eponymous Pro-Kabaddi luminaries cements the fact that sportswear and athleisure can be affordable, fit for those who are hungry for the main prize," said Reforce Director Devender Gupta.

"Our kits are designed keeping the self-motivated and enterprising nature of the team in mind, supporting their goals in the upcoming Pro-Kabaddi leagues," he added.

The kit is processed with state-of-the-art technology, made of fabrics imported from China, Taiwan and Korea. It consists of the jersey, sock, track pants, tracksuits, backpacks, bags, sunglasses, shoes etc.

