PKL: Haryana Steelers and Telugu Titans Play Out 39-39 Draw

Haryana Steelers and Telugu Titans played out a thrilling 39-39 draw in a Pro Kabaddi League match on Tuesday.

It was an evenly-contested battle between the two teams that saw skipper Vikash Kandola leading from the front and earning his fifth Super 10 of the season.

But a successful tackle from Telugu in the final second of the match gave them a point and led the match to a tie. Haryana picked up three points to reach third position in the table.

Rohit Gulia gave Haryana an early lead, getting a successful raid in the first minute. He continued to earn Raid Points while Mohit and Jaideep successfully defended Telugu’s back-to-back raids as they took a 4-1 lead by the 5th minute.

In the 10th minute, Kandola attained a fantastic Super Raid, picking three points, and they exceeded their lead to 11-4. In the 14th minute, Haryana inflicted an ‘All Out’ to take a 14-9 lead.

But Telugu Titans also inflicted an All Out in the last minute of first half to close the gap. Haryana remained in lead by 20-19 at half time.

In-form Rohit Gulia earned his 5th successful raid to take the score to 24-20 in the 24th minute. However, a minute later, Telugu closed down the gap with a Super Raid, and then inflicted an All Out in the 30th minute to take 30-28 lead.

Moments later, Vinay levelled the score with another successful raid, getting two touch points. Jaideep earned a successful tackle in the 34th minute to make it 32-32.

Moments later, captain Vikash Kandola earned his 6th successful raid to help his team regain their lead. In the 37th minute, Haryana inflicted their second All Out of the match to take a 38-33 lead.

Vinay managed to get a touch point in the final minute of the match, but Kandola could not successfully complete his final raid and the match ended with scores levelled.

