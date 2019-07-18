Haryana Steelers Name Dharmaraj Cheralathan as Captain and Panchkula as Base for PKL 7

Panchkula: Aiming to lift their maiden Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) title, Haryana Steelers on Wednesday named ace defender Dharmaraj Cheralathan as their captain for the upcoming seventh season besides naming the Tau Devi Lal Stadium here as their official centre.

The Steelers were formed in 2017 and they qualified for the playoffs in their very first season. Based out of Sonipat previously, the franchise has decided to shift base to Panchkula in order to continue their pursuit of popularising the sport throughout the state of Haryana.

Steelers' head coach and former India captain Rakesh Kumar said: "We have a very good mix of players in the team and in Dharmaraj we have an experienced leader who can lead them through the season. We have had a good pre-season camp at the Inspire Institute of Sport over the past months and the team is raring to start this season with an eye on the Pro Kabaddi League trophy."

Haryana Steelers will start their season against Puneri Paltan on July 22 at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.

The team sponsors include new title sponsor APL Apollo, hydration partner Borosil and official LED lighting partner HPL Electric & Power Ltd.