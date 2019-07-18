Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Haryana Steelers Name Dharmaraj Cheralathan as Captain and Panchkula as Base for PKL 7

Haryana Steelers announced veteran defender Dharmaraj Cheralathan as the skipper for the upcoming season of the Pro Kabaddi League as well as shifting base from Sonipat to Panchkula.

IANS

Updated:July 18, 2019, 11:00 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Haryana Steelers Name Dharmaraj Cheralathan as Captain and Panchkula as Base for PKL 7
Dharmaraj Cheralathan was named as the Haryana Steelers captain (Haryana Steelers/Twitter)
Loading...

Panchkula: Aiming to lift their maiden Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) title, Haryana Steelers on Wednesday named ace defender Dharmaraj Cheralathan as their captain for the upcoming seventh season besides naming the Tau Devi Lal Stadium here as their official centre.

The Steelers were formed in 2017 and they qualified for the playoffs in their very first season. Based out of Sonipat previously, the franchise has decided to shift base to Panchkula in order to continue their pursuit of popularising the sport throughout the state of Haryana.

Steelers' head coach and former India captain Rakesh Kumar said: "We have a very good mix of players in the team and in Dharmaraj we have an experienced leader who can lead them through the season. We have had a good pre-season camp at the Inspire Institute of Sport over the past months and the team is raring to start this season with an eye on the Pro Kabaddi League trophy."

Haryana Steelers will start their season against Puneri Paltan on July 22 at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.

The team sponsors include new title sponsor APL Apollo, hydration partner Borosil and official LED lighting partner HPL Electric & Power Ltd.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram