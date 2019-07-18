Haryana Steelers Name Dharmaraj Cheralathan as Captain and Panchkula as Base for PKL 7
Haryana Steelers announced veteran defender Dharmaraj Cheralathan as the skipper for the upcoming season of the Pro Kabaddi League as well as shifting base from Sonipat to Panchkula.
Dharmaraj Cheralathan was named as the Haryana Steelers captain (Haryana Steelers/Twitter)
Panchkula: Aiming to lift their maiden Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) title, Haryana Steelers on Wednesday named ace defender Dharmaraj Cheralathan as their captain for the upcoming seventh season besides naming the Tau Devi Lal Stadium here as their official centre.
The Steelers were formed in 2017 and they qualified for the playoffs in their very first season. Based out of Sonipat previously, the franchise has decided to shift base to Panchkula in order to continue their pursuit of popularising the sport throughout the state of Haryana.
Steelers' head coach and former India captain Rakesh Kumar said: "We have a very good mix of players in the team and in Dharmaraj we have an experienced leader who can lead them through the season. We have had a good pre-season camp at the Inspire Institute of Sport over the past months and the team is raring to start this season with an eye on the Pro Kabaddi League trophy."
Haryana Steelers will start their season against Puneri Paltan on July 22 at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.
Leader ✅
Veteran ✅
Legend ✅
Introducing our Captain for #VIVOProKabaddi Season 7, #DharmarajCheralathan! #SteelersPressConference #HaryanaSteelers #ShaanSeSteelers pic.twitter.com/bYyP4r1vjZ
— Haryana Steelers (@HaryanaSteelers) July 17, 2019
The team sponsors include new title sponsor APL Apollo, hydration partner Borosil and official LED lighting partner HPL Electric & Power Ltd.
Also Watch
-
Yuvraj Retires | A Look Back at Yuvraj Singh’s Illustrious Career in International Cricket
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019 | Match Preview | Can Bangladesh Pull Off Another Upset?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
Live TV
Recommended For You
- MG Hector SUV Bookings Suspended Temporarily, 21000 Cars Booked Till Now
- You Have Just Given FaceApp a Perpetual And Royalty Free License to do What They Want With Your Selfies
- Erica Farnandes-Parth Samthaan's Kasautii Zindagii Kay Gets a New Villain in Alka Amin
- After #SareeTwitter, Indian Men Are 'Growing' the New Trend of #BeardTwitter
- ICJ Orders Pakistan To Grant Consular Access To Kulbhushan Jadav