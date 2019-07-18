Nitesh Kumar to Lead UP Yoddhas in PKL 7

New Delhi: UP Yoddha announced that young defender Nitish Kumar will lead the side in the seventh edition of the Pro Kabbadi League, starting July 20.

"UP Yoddha's team captures the warrior spirit of Uttar Pradesh and its players are ready to give their blood, sweat and tears in the battlefield. Nitish Kumar will be the captain of this side this season," Team UP Yoddha said at an event to announce itel smartphone as their official partners.

The Greater Noida based franchise made its debut in the fifth season of the PKL and ended third in both the editions it has participated in.

Nitesh Kumar Swaagat kijiye UP Yoddha ki sena ke naye Captain ka #YoddhaHum #SaansRokSeenaThok pic.twitter.com/XfE2FWepSN — UP YODDHA (@UpYoddha) July 16, 2019

The team will play its first game on July 24 against Bengal Warriors in Hyderabad.