Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Nitesh Kumar to Lead UP Yoddhas in PKL 7

Nitish Kumar was announced as the captain of UP Yoddha for the upcoming season of the Pro Kabaddi League.

PTI

Updated:July 18, 2019, 2:50 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Nitesh Kumar to Lead UP Yoddhas in PKL 7
UP Yoddhas will open their campaign against Bengal Warriors (Photo Credit: UP Yoddhas/Twitter)
Loading...

New Delhi: UP Yoddha announced that young defender Nitish Kumar will lead the side in the seventh edition of the Pro Kabbadi League, starting July 20.

"UP Yoddha's team captures the warrior spirit of Uttar Pradesh and its players are ready to give their blood, sweat and tears in the battlefield. Nitish Kumar will be the captain of this side this season," Team UP Yoddha said at an event to announce itel smartphone as their official partners.

The Greater Noida based franchise made its debut in the fifth season of the PKL and ended third in both the editions it has participated in.

The team will play its first game on July 24 against Bengal Warriors in Hyderabad.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram