PKL: Pardeep Narwal, Surender Gill Shine as UP Yoddha Share Points with Gujarat Giants

UP Yoddha, with the help of Pardeep Narwal and Surender Gill, on Wednesday earned a thrilling draw against Gujarat Fortune Giants. The game that saw UP Yoddha’s star raider Pardeep Narwal also earn his career’s 61st super 10 ended in a 32-32 draw as both the teams shared the points. The Yoddhas, now have 10 points to their kitty and are placed 7th of the points tally.

Pardeep Narwal led the scoring chart earning 11 raid points, with able support from Surender Gill who earned another 6 crucial raid points 6 points for UP Yoddha. UP Yoddha will next be back on the mat on January 1, 2022 against U Mumba.

UP Yoddha as stated by head coach Jasveer Singh ahead of their game, started on a strong note. Star raider Pardeep Narwal drew first blood for the team securing 2 points in his first raid. However, the Yoddhas gave away a few quick points early on to find them trailing 7-3 in the 7th minute, but it was Surender Gill and Sumit who came to their rescue moments later with a Super Tackle helping them equalize the score.

However, this momentum was short lived as UP Yoddha were inflicted with an All-Out by Gujarat Giants that saw them trailing again at 12-7 in the 9th minute. Thereafter the Giants raced ahead to have a 20-10 lead by the 17th minute. The Yoddhas thereafter tried making a comeback through Nitesh Kumar and Sumit but couldn’t really manage to the reduce the deficit as the first half ended in favour of Gujarat Giants with the scoreboard reading 20-14.

UP Yoddha made a strong comeback in the second half through intelligent raids from Pardeep Narwal and Surender Gill. The Yoddhas pulled off an All Out on Gujarat Giants in the 25th minute to reduce their deficit to just two points as the scoreboard read 22-20 in the Giants favour. 8 minutes later Pardeep Narwal struck hard with his career’s 61st super 10 that saw the Yoddhas sitting at 29-28 trailing by just a point. This was followed by a hard fought battle on the mat where the Yoddhas forced the Giants to make mistakes as the game ended in a 32-32 draw.

