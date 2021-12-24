CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#ProKabaddiLeague#Christmas#Coronavirus#BiggBoss15#Bollywood
Home » News » Sports » PKL: Pawan Sehrawat and Defence Help Bengaluru Bulls Beat Tamil Thalaivas
1-MIN READ

PKL: Pawan Sehrawat and Defence Help Bengaluru Bulls Beat Tamil Thalaivas

Bengaluru Bulls' Pawan Sehrawat vs Tamil Thalaivas (PKL)

Bengaluru Bulls' Pawan Sehrawat vs Tamil Thalaivas (PKL)

Pawan Sehrawat scored nine raid points as Bengaluru Bulls' defence got 14 points to beat Tamil Thalaivas 38-30 in Pro Kabaddi Season 8.

Sports Desk

Nine raid points from Pawan Sehrawat and a 14-point performance for their defence saw Bengaluru Bulls register a 38-30 win over the Tamil Thalaivas on Friday. Saurabh Nandal led the way on defence for the Bulls with a High 5.

The defences dominated the opening ten minutes, with raid points available at a premium and the game tied at 7-7. A couple of quick raid points from Bharat woke up the Bulls’ offence, which was supported well by their defence.

After a tough start, Sehrawat finally found his groove and added a couple of raid points to his tally to reduce the Thalaivas down to just a solitary man on the mat. The defence allowed a bonus but ensured they picked up the All Out and gave the Bulls a 17-11 lead in the contest. Sehrawat threatened to take the game away from the Thalaivas with a two-point raid, but they answered with a couple of points of their own to go into the halftime break trailing 13-19.

The opening 10 minutes of the second half saw the two teams score in bursts. The Thalaivas picked up six unanswered points to inflict an All Out and take a 22-19 lead. The Bulls fired back with six straight of their own to take a three-point lead, but a Super Tackle from Sagar and Manjeet’s fourth raid point of the night levelled the scores at 25-25.

RELATED NEWS

The Bulls finally managed to take the game away from the Thalaivas, courtesy of Bharat’s fifth raid point of the night, followed by a two-point raid from Chandran Ranjit that helped them inflict an All Out. The Thalaivas attempted a comeback, but skipper Sehrawat picked up a couple of raid points, and the Bulls defence came through towards the end to ensure victory for the Bulls.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.

Sports Desk

A team of reporters, writers and editors brings you live updates, breaking news, opinions and photos from the wide world of sport. Follow @News18Sport...Read More

Tags
first published:December 24, 2021, 23:10 IST