PKL: Top Six Teams Ready to Battle it Out in the Playoffs

After 132 matches during 60 consecutive matchdays, the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 8 is now entering the playoffs stage with the top six teams — Patna Pirates, Dabang Delhi KC, U.P Yoddha, Gujarat Giants, Bengaluru Bulls and Puneri Paltan — vying for the coveted trophy.

With plenty of twists and turns, PKL Season 8 witnessed one of the most competitive seasons ever to the extent that it took till the last match day of the League stage to determine the Top 6 teams that qualified for the playoffs. The thrilling competition is certain to continue with all remaining matches being knockout fixtures.

The playoffs are set to take place on February 21 and 23, and the grand finale is scheduled for February 25.

Mashal Sports, organisers of the Pro Kabaddi League, have ensured the continuity and completion of the league with matches being played daily without any break. This is inside the confines of a bio-secure bubble in Bengaluru comprising over 900 individuals across players, coaches, teams, and league staff.

Speaking about the Pro Kabaddi Season 8 Playoffs, Anupam Goswami, CEO, Mashal Sports and League Commissioner, Pro Kabaddi League said, “This has truly been an exceptional season of the Pro Kabaddi League. We were on a mission to ensure the completion of the tournament. We were not only successful in achieving that but have also achieved new levels of engagements with the fans."

“We have had quite a few challenges inside the stringent bio-bubble but overcame them along with the support of the 12 franchises. The safety and health of every individual inside the bubble were our top priority. I have no doubt that the upcoming playoffs week and the finals will witness even more thrilling and exciting action as we aim to conclude a memorable Season 8, providing millions of fans across the country and around the globe with the best kabaddi action they can ask for," he added.

Speaking about the Pro Kabaddi League Season 8 playoffs, Prashant Kumar Rai, captain, Patna Pirates said, “It gives us a lot of joy that we have finished on top of the league table going into the final week of the season. It shows the amount of effort the team has made to make it this far in the competition. We are excited to be part of the playoffs and would like to tell our fans that we are making the necessary preparations to give our best on the mat."

