PKL: UP Yoddha Go Down to Tamil Thalaivas 33-39

UP Yoddha lost to Tamil Thalaivas in PKL season 8 at Grand Whitefield in Bengaluru. UP Yoddha gave away crucial points in the first half as the Thalaivas raced ahead and led 10-21.

However, UP Yoddha tried to make a comeback in the second by inflicting two back to back super tackles followed by a multi-point raid by Surender Gill which earned them 6 points in the first 3 minutes. UP Yoddha fought back but couldn’t reduce the deficit as the match ended 33-39 in favour of the Thalaivas.

Surender Gill was the star player for UP Yoddha securing almost 50% of the points as he led the scoring chart with 14 points and got his 2nd Super 10 in the PKL.

UP Yoddha will be facing Dabang Delhi K.C. next on 8th January 2022. The game will be broadcast live, 7:30 PM onwards on Star Sports Network and Disney Hotstar.

