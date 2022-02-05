PKL: UP Yoddha Snatch Win from Telugu Titans

U.P. Yoddha finally tasted a win after a prolonged wait, defeating Telugu Titans here on Saturday. The Yoddhas came from behind to snatch a 39-35 win over Telugu Titans to earn their first win after four consecutive losses.

The standout performances for U.P. Yoddha came from Surender Gill and Srikant Jadhav who scored 12 and 9 respectively in the match. The U.P. Yoddha are now placed 6th in the points table with 47 points. They now face Dabang Delhi K.C. on Sunday.

The first half of the match started with U.P Yoddha taking an early lead. The Yoddha maintained their momentum to race to a 6-3 lead in the 6th minute of the game with Surender Gill leading from the front.

The Yoddha thereafter inflicted an all-out on the Titans in the 15th minute of the game to lead 15-12. The game changed immediately after this as the Titans raced their way ahead to an 18-22 lead at the end of the first half.

The second half saw the Titans draw early blood and consolidate their lead to 21-26 in the game. Srikant Jadav and Surender Gill amped up their raids thereafter to find a much-needed equaliser at 26-26. The Titans didn’t however let go of the game and once again regained their lead with the scoreboard reading 28-33.

Surender Gill thereafter showcased his metal as he played an instrumental role in ensuring that not only does UP Yoddha equalise with the Titans at 34 -34 but also inflict another all-out on them in the 39th minute with the scoreboard reading 37-34. The Yoddhas never looked thereafter to walk away with a 39-35 win over Telugu Titans.

