Plan Was to Give My 100% Right from the Beginning Says India's Golden Boy Neeraj Chopra

August 7, 2021, this date will be etched in history books in India and so will Neeraj Chopra’s name who won independent India’s first Olympic gold medal in athletics after he won the men’s javelin throw event at the Tokyo Olympics.

The 23-year-old athlete from Panipat, Neeraj stamped his authority in the competition right from the start of the finals. He won the competition with his second throw of the night, an 87.58m effort but he was leading the charts even after his first throw, which was 0.55m nearer than his second.

“Before the finals I had planned that I will give my 100% right from the start. My first throw was pretty good, I was happy with that. During my second attempt I was sure it was going to be my personal best effort but I don’t know why it didn’t happen or what the problem was," he told CNN-News18 in an exclusive interview.

“I gained confidence following my qualification round performance and I knew that would perform well in the finals. I was hoping to throw my personal best effort, however, it didn’t happen. Nevertheless I am happy with the throw which won me the medal. I am sure I’ll improve further in the future," he added.

It was in 2008 Beijing Olympics when India’s national anthem was last played at the quadrennial games when Abhinav Bindra won the gold medal in shooting. Before this PV Sindhu in Rio Olympics, Mirabai Chanu and Ravi Dahiya this year came close to winning a gold medal at the Summer Games.

When asked what he felt when he heard the Indian National anthem at the Tokyo Olympic Stadium, Neeraj said he does not have words to express his feelings.

“I can’t express in words how I felt at that moment."

“I am sure my countrymen back in India would have felt what I was feeling there standing inside the stadium. I forgot about all the problems and setbacks I faced after I won the medal. It was different," he said.

Such was the surrealism that he even went onto confess that from time to time he had to recheck if it was true that he actually won India’s elusive gold medal. "

From time to time I remind myself that yes I have actually won the gold medal for my country because this is unbelievable."

I AM SURE I MADE MILKHA SINGH AND PT USHA HAPPY

Neeraj dedicated his medal to the ‘Flying Sikh’ Milkha Singh, who passed away earlier this year due to Covid-19 complication. Milkha had expressed that his last wish would be see an Indian athlete win an Olympic medal. Neeraj did fulfill that wish and Milkha watched on from the sky.

“Milka Singh and PT Usha are two stellar athletes from our country and they had dreamt of India winning a gold medal in athletics. They had regrets of not winning an Olympic medal and I am sure they are very happy with the medal I have won. Milkha Singh is not with us anymore but he would be very happy with the medal", Neeraj Said.

The only medal that India had won in track-and-field events was back in 1900 when British-Indian Norman Pritchard had won two silver medals in Paris. The International Olympic Committee still credits Norman Pritchard’s medals to India though various research, including the records of then IAAF (now World Athletics), showed that he had competed for Great Britain.

