Assembly Election LIVE Results
Assembly Election LIVE Results
- WON
RATAN LAL NATHBJP (Mohanpur)
- WON
SUDIP ROY BARMANBJP (Agartala)
- LOST
GOPAL CHANDRA ROYCONG (Banamalipur)
- LOST
MANIK DEYCPI(M) (Majlishpur)
- LOST
BAHARUL MAJUMDERBJP (Boxanagar)
- LEADING
MANIK SARKARCPI(M) (Dhanpur)
- LOST
BIRAJIT SINHACONG (Kailashahar)
- WON
AL HEKBJP (Pynthorumkhrah)
- WON
AMPAREEN LYNGDOHCONG (East Shillong)
- LOST
PAUL LYNGDOHUDP (West Shillong)
- LOST
ARDENT BASAIAWMOITHSPDP (Nongkrem)
- WON
DONKUPAR ROYUDP (Shella)
- WON
MUKUL SANGMACONG (Songsak)
- WON
JAMES SANGMANPP (Dadenggre)
- WON
AGATHA SANGMANPP (South Tura)
- WON
ZENITH SANGMACONG (Rangsakona)
- WON
MUKUL SANGMACONG (Ampati)
- WON
DIKKANCHI D SHIRACONG (Mahendraganj)
- WON
TR ZELIANGNPF (Peren)
- WON
NEIPHIU RIONDPP (Northern angami-ii)
- LOST
KEWEKHAPE THERIECONG (Pfutsero)
- LOST
KL CHISHIBJP (Atoizu)
- WON
YANTHUNGO PATTONBJP (Tyui)
Players Are Interested in Joining My Project in Miami: David Beckham
Former England captain and co-founder of Major League Soccer’s latest franchise, David Beckham says players he has known from his career have shown interest and contacted him so that they can turn out for the Miami based team.
File: Former England and Manchester United star, David Beckham poses with fans after holding a press conference at the Perez Art Museum Miami, in Miami, Florida on February 5, 2014. (Image: AFP)
Former England captain and co-founder of Major League Soccer’s latest franchise, David Beckham says players he has known from his career have shown interest and contacted him so that they can turn out for the Miami based team.
Beckham, who had to wait for nearly four years before he was given the green signal for the franchise in January, returned to Miami with meetings on his agenda this week.
The former Manchester United superstar, admitted it was too early to start planning for a squad as he does not expect the team to play before 2020 at the earliest, but added that hasn’t deterred players from dialing him.
"Maybe next year, we can have those talks, I don't think it's before then," Beckham told the Miami Herald.
"I've been approached by many different players from many different teams I've played with or against, and there's interest there, but you can't really have those conversations yet until closer to next year."
One of the most decorated English footballers, Beckham hopes that he can have one coach for “many, many years.”
The legendary footballer also announced that there will be news regarding the team name, crest and the colours in April, while plans for a youth academy will also be made public in the summer.
Beckham recently visited a pair of Florida high schools to congratulate them on their victorious state soccer titles.
At the Palmer Trinity he presented the boys' champions with their trophy, while his visit to the Our Lady of Lourdes Academy to congratulate the girls saw a louder reception in comparison to the previous stop.
Beckham told The Associated Press the outreach is one key part of his plan as he starts to build a fan base in Miami.
"How can you not enjoy these moments?" Beckham said. "For me, it's always been important to go to different schools around the world, luckily, and I've seen some amazing kids and some amazing young talented kids as well. It's obvious, but kids are our future."
