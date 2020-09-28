Players Cannot Be Ejected From French Open With COVID-19 Proof Before Tournament - Report

PARIS – French Open players with a medical file proving they contracted COVID-19 before the tennis tournament began will not risk being ejected from the game, French sports daily L’Equipe reported on Sunday, citing organisers.

L’Equipe quoted the French tennis federation as saying that the local health authority ruled on Friday that if a player could prove with a “documented file approved by experts” that they already have been infected by coronavirus, they will not be considered “contagious”.

World number one Novak Djokovic, but also France’s Benoit Paire are among players who have already tested positive for coronavirus before the French Open.

Six players have been barred from entering the qualifications after they or a member of their staff tested positive for COVID-19.

Among them was Damir Dzumhur whose coach Petar Popovic tested positive despite saying he had contracted COVID-19 earlier this year.

Both said on Tuesday they were taking legal action against the FFT.