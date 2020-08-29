Playing Sports Is Not Just Fun But Also Keeps Us Mentally And Physically Fit: Sachin Tendulkar on National Sports Day

August 29 is regarded as National Sports Day to pay respect to one of India greatest ever sportsperson, Major Dhyan Chand. Born today in 1905, Dhyan Chand was instrumental in India’s hat-trick of gold medals in the 1928, 1932 and 1936 Olympics. He was also known as the ‘the magician or the wizard of hockey’, for his unmatchable goal-scoring abilities and skills with the hockey stick.

So, on the occasion of 115th birth anniversary of Major Dhyan Chand, wishes poured in for India’s greatest hockey player. From politicians to sports stars, everyone paid tribute to one of the greatest player to ever to play the sport.

Sachin Tendulkar too extended his wishes to Indian sportspersons on the occasion of National Sports Day.

"Playing sports is not just fun but also keeps us mentally and physically fit. Let’s motivate ourselves and our dear ones to play for sometime everyday & we can help India 🇮🇳 become healthier & fitter." the legendary cricketer tweeted.

Playing sports is not just fun but also keeps us mentally & physically fit. Let’s motivate ourselves and our dear ones to play for sometime everyday & we can help India 🇮🇳 become healthier & fitter.#SportPlayingNation #NationalSportsDay pic.twitter.com/InjF7UQCeA — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 29, 2020

He was among many other who remembered hockey legend Dhyan Chand on his birthday.

Here are a few:

On National Sports Day, I offer my tributes to the Wizard of Hockey Major Dhyan Chand. On this day I also salute the outstanding talent and great achievements of India’s sportspersons.Govt led by PM Shri @narendramodi is leaving no stone unturned to promote sports in our country. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) August 29, 2020

There are many stories about Dhyan Chand, but on Sports Day, the 1st one that comes to mind is hardly the most well known. In the early 1930s, Dhyan Chand, playing for his regiment 14 Punjab, once tried a scoop, but the ball went over the goal post. He was puzzled but played on. pic.twitter.com/e0bG9FdlIG — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) August 29, 2020

Celebrated on the birth anniversary of the greatest hockey player in the history of the sport - Major Dhyan Chand, National Sports Day is a salute to the energising vigour of youth. Today we urge all, young & old, to pursue their passions to keep the youth within them alive. pic.twitter.com/gvRVMdjrWd — Congress (@INCIndia) August 29, 2020

On #NationalSportsDay, I salute all our sportsperson who have been making India proud through their passion & hard-work. Modi govt is committed and playing an instrumental role in promoting sports and nurturing the young talent through initiatives like Khelo India & Fit India. pic.twitter.com/AwRHmoTMFI — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 29, 2020

On National Sports Day, I offer my tributes to the Wizard of Hockey Major Dhyan Chand. On this day I also salute the outstanding talent and great achievements of India’s sportspersons.Govt led by PM Shri @narendramodi is leaving no stone unturned to promote sports in our country. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) August 29, 2020

The magician with a hockey stick, Dhyan Chand scored 400 goals in his 22-year-long career.