2-MIN READ

Playing Sports Is Not Just Fun But Also Keeps Us Mentally And Physically Fit: Sachin Tendulkar on National Sports Day

Sachin Tendulkar took to social media to wish Indians on the occasion of National Sports Day.

August 29 is regarded as National Sports Day to pay respect to one of India greatest ever sportsperson, Major Dhyan Chand. Born today in 1905, Dhyan Chand was instrumental in India’s hat-trick of gold medals in the 1928, 1932 and 1936 Olympics. He was also known as the ‘the magician or the wizard of hockey’, for his unmatchable goal-scoring abilities and skills with the hockey stick.

So, on the occasion of 115th birth anniversary of Major Dhyan Chand, wishes poured in for India’s greatest hockey player. From politicians to sports stars, everyone paid tribute to one of the greatest player to ever to play the sport.

Sachin Tendulkar too extended his wishes to Indian sportspersons on the occasion of National Sports Day.

"Playing sports is not just fun but also keeps us mentally and physically fit. Let’s motivate ourselves and our dear ones to play for sometime everyday & we can help India 🇮🇳 become healthier & fitter." the legendary cricketer tweeted.

He was among many other who remembered hockey legend Dhyan Chand on his birthday.

Here are a few:

The magician with a hockey stick, Dhyan Chand scored 400 goals in his 22-year-long career.

