'Please Take This Virus Seriously': NBA Star Russell Westbrook Tests Positive for Covid-19

Russell Westbrook (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Russell Westbrook announced he had tested positive for coronavirus and said he will rejoin his teammates at Houston Rockets after being cleared.

  • AFP
  • Last Updated: July 13, 2020, 11:32 PM IST
NBA star Russell Westbrook revealed Monday he has tested positive for Covid-19 as the league gears up for its return in Florida later this month.

Houston Rockets star Westbrook, the 2017 Most Valuable Player and one of the biggest names in the NBA, said in a statement he was feeling well and was in isolation.

"I tested positive for Covid-19 prior to my team's departure to Orlando," Westbrook said on Twitter.

"I'm currently feeling well, quarantined and looking forward to rejoining my teammates when I am cleared. Thank you all for the well wishes and continued support," the 31-year-old added.

"Please take this virus seriously. Be safe. Mask up!"

