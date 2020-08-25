Pleased to See India Women's Hockey Team Getting Recognised with National Awards: Sjoerd Marijne

With two Indian women hockey players being recognised with the National Awards this year, chief coach Sjoerd Marijne is brimming with pride.

While Rani becomes the first women's hockey player to be honoured with the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award, former defender Deepika will receive the Arjuna Award this year.

"I am happy for Rani and Deepika. I am also happy for the team because only one player can get the award but we all know it's a team achievement and I am very pleased to see that women's hockey is getting this recognition for their efforts and incredible hard work," stated Marijne.

Having completely the mandatory 14-day quarantine period, Marijne said the core group is now doing basic activities.

"It has been good to start again with everyone slowly coming out of the quarantine and I am relieved everyone is healthy and have taken care of themselves during this period. For me personally, it feels nice to do what I love the most. That gives me the energy," added Marijne, who was also in 14-day quarantine after returning from the Netherlands earlier this month following a six-week break from the national coaching camp.

Elaborating on the camp's daily routine, Marijne said, "We are going about these sports activities keeping in mind the SOP provided by SAI and Hockey India. I am just glad the team is being able to run on the pitch again after almost five months and start with very basic skills."