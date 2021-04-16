Pak Lions Ghedi will take on Brescia CC in the 19th match of the ECS T10 Brescia which will take place at the JCC Brescia Cricket Ground on Friday. PLG have just the one point to show for their efforts so far – they have lost five out of the six matches played while one match was abandoned.

On the other hand, Brescia CC lead the points table and they will come into this match sitting pretty with 10 points in their kitty. They have won five of their six matches, while one match was lost.

The weather is expected to remain fair and clear for the entire day and the pitch on offer is expected to slow down as the day progress, which might make chasing down a steep target difficult. However, if the history is anything to go by, batsmen applying themselves can use the long handle to great effect. Both the sides are on the opposite ends of the spectrum and hence, this is a match where we can expect Brescia CC to come in as favourites.

The PLG vs BRE ECS T10 match is scheduled to start at 04:30 PM IST.

PLG vs BRE Live Streaming

The match will not be shown on TV for India. However, fans who wish to catch ECS T10 PLG vs BRE live streaming can log on to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode.

PLG vs BRE Match Details

Friday, April 16 - 4.30 PM IST at theJCC Brescia Cricket Ground.

PLG vs BRE Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Imad Khan

Vice-captain: Rohit Rajan Unnithan

Wicketkeeper: Rohit Rajan Unnithan

Batsmen: Qulb Sajjad, Imad Khan, Babar Hussain, Mudassar Riaz

All-rounders: Muhammad Amir Jafri, Ali Raza Islam

Bowlers: Faisal Shah, Fakhar Imran, Nadeem Faisal, Imad Khan

PLG vs BRE Probable XIs

Tojo Thomas, Rizwan Uz Zaman, Muhammad Tayyab Fayyaz, Nadeem FaisalShueb Khan, Israr Omarkhail, Nithin Das, Hamza Zia, Ehtasham Safdar, Riaz, Sheraz Khan, Bebin ZachariaYasir Nawaz, Ranjah Hassan Hammad, Babar Hussain, Qulb Sajjad, Naveed Chaudhary, Imad Khan, Muhammad Atta Ullah, Anwar Attieq, Imran Navee, Aliraza Qaisar, Imad Khan

