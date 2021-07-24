PM Modi, Amit Shah, Sports Minister Wish Mirabai Chanu for Winning Silver at Toyko Olympics

Saikhom Mirabai Chanu won India’s first medal in the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday, claiming silver in the women’s 49kg weightlifting.

Mirabai had a total lift of 202kg - 87kg in snatch and 115kg in clean and jerk as she finished second behind China’s Hou Zihui 210kg (94 & 116) who set an Olympic record in snatch.

Indonesia’s Aisah Windy Cantika took the bronze medal with an aggregate of 194kg.

Hailing weightlifter Mirabai Chanu’s silver medal win in the Tokyo Olympics, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that India is elated by her stupendous performance and that it couldn’t have asked for a happier start to the grand sporting event. Chanu became the first Indian weightlifter to win silver medal in Olympics.

“Could not have asked for a happier start to Tokyo2020! India is elated by Mirabai Chanu’s stupendous performance. Congratulations to her for winning the Silver medal in weightlifting. Her success motivates every Indian," Modi tweeted with the hashtag ‘Cheer4India’.

Here is how social media reacted:

Could not have asked for a happier start to @Tokyo2020! India is elated by @mirabai_chanu’s stupendous performance. Congratulations to her for winning the Silver medal in weightlifting. Her success motivates every Indian. #Cheer4India #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/B6uJtDlaJo— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 24, 2021

So proud of @mirabai_chanu for clinching the silver medal in the Women’s 49kg Weightlifting category at the #OlympicGames.Wishing you all the very best for your future endeavours. pic.twitter.com/C6d4twJLWk — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) July 24, 2021

India’s 1st medal on day 1 !@mirabai_chanu wins SILVER in women’s 49kg weightlifting! ️India is so proud of you Mira !#TeamIndia #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/QSqI7XTHbV — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) July 24, 2021

India strikes first medal at Olympic #Tokyo2020Mirabai Chanu wins silver Medal in 49 kg Women’s Weightlifting and made India proudCongratulations @mirabai_chanu ! #Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/NCDqjgdSGe— Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) July 24, 2021

Mirabai Chanu ended India’s 21-year wait for a weightlifting medal at the Olympics by clinching a silver medal in the 49 kg category to open the country’s account in Tokyo on Saturday.

The 26-year-old lifted a total of 202kg (87kg+115kg) to better Karnam Malleswari’s bronze in the 2000 Sydney Olympics.

