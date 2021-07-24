CHANGE LANGUAGE
2-MIN READ

PM Modi, Amit Shah, Sports Minister Wish Mirabai Chanu for Winning Silver at Toyko Olympics

Mirabai Chanu won silver for India (Twitter)

Saikhom Mirabai Chanu won clinched silver in the women's 49kg weightlifting, India's first medal in the Tokyo Olympics.

Saikhom Mirabai Chanu won India’s first medal in the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday, claiming silver in the women’s 49kg weightlifting.

Mirabai had a total lift of 202kg - 87kg in snatch and 115kg in clean and jerk as she finished second behind China’s Hou Zihui 210kg (94 & 116) who set an Olympic record in snatch.

Indonesia’s Aisah Windy Cantika took the bronze medal with an aggregate of 194kg.

Hailing weightlifter Mirabai Chanu’s silver medal win in the Tokyo Olympics, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that India is elated by her stupendous performance and that it couldn’t have asked for a happier start to the grand sporting event. Chanu became the first Indian weightlifter to win silver medal in Olympics.

“Could not have asked for a happier start to Tokyo2020! India is elated by Mirabai Chanu’s stupendous performance. Congratulations to her for winning the Silver medal in weightlifting. Her success motivates every Indian," Modi tweeted with the hashtag ‘Cheer4India’.

Mirabai Chanu ended India’s 21-year wait for a weightlifting medal at the Olympics by clinching a silver medal in the 49 kg category to open the country’s account in Tokyo on Saturday.

The 26-year-old lifted a total of 202kg (87kg+115kg) to better Karnam Malleswari’s bronze in the 2000 Sydney Olympics.

first published:July 24, 2021, 12:44 IST