PM Modi Arrives in Gujarat for Opening Ceremony of 36th National Games

Indian Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will grace the opening ceremony of the 36th National Games in Gujarat on the 29th of September, Thursday.

PM Modi tweeted an ariel shot video with the caption that read “I’m going be there very soon for the opening of the National Games”.

I’m going be there very soon for the opening of the National Games. pic.twitter.com/OQcQL9ZiX3 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 29, 2022

There was also a brilliant drone show in the city of Ahmedabad on the eve of the opening ceremony as the state demonstrated their preparedness and excitement in the hosting of the event.

Spectacular drone show in Ahmedabad as the city prepares for the National Games opening ceremony! pic.twitter.com/OumqeCZhve — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 28, 2022

The Indian premier has been an avid supporter and promoter of sports in the nation as he firmly believes that sporting success is essential to boost the standing of the nation on the international stage. And the PM will declare the 36th National Games open when he visits the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

He has made it a point to personally congratulate athletes who have helped fly the colours of the Indian flag at international events and there has been a notable increase in the sporting structure and infrastructure available in the nation over the past few years thanks to the efforts of the man from Vadnagar.

The National Games are being held after a long hiatus of 7 years due to multiple predicaments that halted the running of the event since its previous instalment in the year 2015 when Kerala played host to the competing athletes.

Gujarat took the initiative of organising the meet and did a spectacular job of getting things in order in a quick fashion so the games could go on as planned without any further delay.

The games will be held across six venues in the state of Gujarat, namely, Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot and Bhavnagar.

The opening ceremony is being held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad and it is only befitting that the man who the stadium is named after inaugurate the highly anticipated event.

Over 15,00 athletes, sportspersons and coaches will be contending for the top prizes in their respective disciplines as the game is set to host 36 events.

There have been so many notable names in the history of Indian sport that have gone on to make a name for themselves in their respective fields after starting off their careers at the National Games and with the resumption of the nation’s biggest sporting event, we can expect a strong supply line of multiple talented athletes wearing the tricolour on the international stage in the upcoming future.

