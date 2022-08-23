PM Modi Congratulates History Making Indian U20 Wrestling Unit

Honourable Prime Minister of India Shri Narendra Modi was all praise for the Indian wrestling contingent that made the nation proud with its performance in the U-20 World Championships held in Sofia, Bulgaria.

The unit came back to the Indian shores with a best-ever performance of 16 medals, of which seven came from the men’s division and seven from the women’s division. India also bagged 2 medals in the Greco-Roman variant of the competition.

“Our wrestlers make us proud again! Congratulations to our team on winning 16 medals (7 each in Men’s and Women’s freestyle and 2 in Greco-Roman) at the U20 World Championships. This is India’s best-ever performance. It also shows the future of Indian wrestling is in safe hands!”

India finished the competition with a gold medal, four silver medals and eleven bronze medals overall.

The event witnessed history as Antim Phangal became the first Indian woman to be crowned the U20 wrestling world champion.

The event also highlighted the skills and talents of other up-and-coming young wrestlers who are keen to make a mark for themselves in the sport as Sonam Malik, Priya Malik, Priyanka, and Mahendra Gaikwad clinched the silver medal in their respective categories.

Priyanshi Prajapat, Sito, Reethika, Abhishek Dhaka, Mohit Kumar, Sujeet Kalkal, Mulayam Yadav, Sagar Jaglan, Neeraj Baradwaj, Sumit and Rohit Dahiya bagged the bronze medal in their particular weight divisions to add to Indian’s tally.

Wrestling has been a sport the Indian athletes have excelled in historically and have brought laurels to the nation through their performances on various prestigious international platforms such as the Commonwealth Games, the Olympics and the World Championships.

In the recently concluded CWG 2022 in Birmingham, India managed a total of 61 medals, of which 12 prizes came from the wrestling contingent.

Veteran wrestlers such as Bajrang Punia, Ravi Dahiya, Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik, Naveen and Deepak Punia all clinched the yellow metal in their respective categories.

Youngster Anshu Malik came back with India’s only wrestling silver medal at Birmingham while Divya Kakran, Pooja Sihag, Pooja Gehlot, Deepak Nehra and Mohit Grewal came away with bronze medals.

