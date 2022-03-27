CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » Sports » PM Modi Congratulates PV Sindhu on Winning Swiss Open
1-MIN READ

PM Modi Congratulates PV Sindhu on Winning Swiss Open

Indian badminton star PV Sindhu (BWF Photo)

PV Sindhu clinched her second women's singles title of the season at the Swiss Open

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated ace shuttler P V Sindhu for winning the Swiss Open, saying her accomplishments inspire the youth of India.

Sindhu clinched her second women’s singles title of the season with a straight game win over Thailand’s Busanan Ongbamrungphan at the Swiss Open Super 300 badminton tournament at Basel on Sunday.

Playing her second successive final in the tournament, Sindhu, a double Olympic medallist, took 49 minutes to get the better of the fourth seeded Busanan 21-16 21-8 at the St. Jakobshalle.

Modi tweeted, “Congratulations to @Pvsindhu1 on winning the Swiss Open 2022. Her accomplishments inspire the youth of India. Best wishes to her for her future endeavours."

first published:March 27, 2022, 20:34 IST