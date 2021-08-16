PM Modi Fulfills His Promise of Ice Cream with PV Sindhu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised badminton star PV Sindhu that he would have an ice cream with her once she returns from the Tokyo Olympics. On Monday when the PM hosted the Indian athletes at his residence, he fulfilled that promise and had an ice cream with the two-time Olympic medallist. PM Modi lauded all the Indian athletes for their best-ever show at the Olympics earlier this month and had a personal meet and greet session with them.

Back in July when the PM had a video interaction with many Tokyo-bound Indian athletes, he had spoken about how Sindhu was barred from having ice cream before the Rio Olympics and whether she was doing the same this time around.

“Work hard and I am confident that you will be successful once again. And when you all come back from the Olympics, I will have ice cream with you," Modi had said.

Well, that did come true as PV Sindhu became only the second Indian athlete and a first woman from the country to win two individual medals at the Olympics. She won a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics to add to her silver medal show at the Rio Games five years ago. Apart from that, she is only the fourth woman shuttler to win back-to-back singles Olympic medals. Sindhu also has five World Championships medals to her name.

PM Modi also met with other Indian athletes and greeted them. He also had a personal session with the gold medallist Neeraj Chopra. Neeraj had expressed his love for choorma and the PM bonded on the dish with the history-maker.

On the occasion of Independence Day, Modi, along with those present at the Red Fort, gave an ovation to the contingent who participated in the recently held Olympic games at Tokyo.

“There was a time when sports wasn’t considered a part of the mainstream. Parents used to tell children that they would spoil their life if they kept playing. Now, awareness regarding sports & fitness has come within the country. We have experienced this in Olympics this time," PM Modi said at Red Fort on the occasion of India’s 75th Independence Day.

Making it a point to draw the nation’s attention to the Olympians present in the audience, the Prime Minister said: “The athletes who have made us proud at the Tokyo Olympics are here among us today. I urge the nation to applaud their achievement today. They have not only won our hearts but also inspired future generations."

Perhaps for the first time during the Prime Minister’s customary address to the nation, the sporting community was so heavily represented. As many as 240 Olympians, including gold medallist Neeraj Chopra, their support staff, and officials of the Sports Authority of India and sports federation were present at to listen to the Prime Minister.

