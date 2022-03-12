Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking after inaugurating the 11th edition of the `Khel Mahakumbh‘, an annual sports competition organized here by the Gujarat government on Saturday, said earlier there was a lack of transparency in the selection of athletes for competitions, due to which sportspersons’ talent was wasted.

“They had to deal with such difficulties. But the situation has changed now, and players are achieving success. The shine of gold and silver medals is boosting the confidence of our youths, Modi added.

India won seven medals at the Tokyo Olympics and 19 medals in the Paralympics, he said, adding that this was “just the beginning, India is not going to hold back, India is not going to get tired."

Here are some of the most important things PM Modi said at the event:

In front of me, this ocean of youthful enthusiasm, these enthusiasms, these waves of enthusiasm are telling me that the youth of Gujarat is ready to touch the sky. This is not only the Mahakumbh of sports, but it is also the Mahakumbh of Gujarat’s youth power.

I remember, 12 years ago, as the Chief Minister of Gujarat in 2010, I started the Khel Mahakumbh, so it was like sowing the seeds of a dream for me. I see that seed taking the shape of such a huge banyan tree today.

The youth of the country and Gujarat are today spilling their beans on several global games including the Youth Olympics, Commonwealth games and Asian Games which are coming out of the Games. Such talents are going to come out of this Mahakumbh from among you.

Lack of transparency in the selection of players was also a big factor. All the talent of the players used to go away in struggling with problems. Coming out of that vortex, the youth of India are touching the sky today. The glitter of gold and silver is shining the country’s confidence.

In the first Khel Mahakumbh in 2010, Gujarat started it with 13 lakh players in 16 sports. In the Khel Mahakumbh held in 2019, this participation reached to 40 lakh youth. 40 lakh players participated in 36 sports and 26 para sports. Now this figure is reaching from 40 lakhs to 55 lakhs.

The youngest country in the world is also emerging as a force in the field of sports. Our athletes at the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics have proved this change. India has won 7 medals for the first time in Tokyo Olympics. The same record has been made by the sons and daughters of India in the Paralympics as well.

I have faith in the youth power of my country. I have faith in the young players of my country. I have faith in the dreams, determination and dedication of the young players of my country. That is why today I can say with courage in front of lakhs of youth that the youth power of India will take this far ahead.

The day is not far when we will be hoisting the tri colour of India in many sports, in countries that have won many golds together.

From Startup India to Standup India today. From Make in India to self-reliant India and ‘Vocal for Local’. The youth of India themselves have taken the responsibility of every campaign of New India. Our youth have proved India’s potential.

I also have advice for all of you youngsters - never look for any shortcut to success. There is only one mantra for success - ‘Long term planning, and continuous commitment’. Neither a victory can ever be our last stop, nor a defeat.

Today the country is ensuring that there is no shortage of resources for the players. In the last seven-eight years, the budget of the game has been increased by about 70%.

In our country earlier players have been facing another strange problem. Earlier today, when you used to tell someone that you are a player, then people used to say that “It is okay to be a player, but what do you actually do?" We did not have a smooth acceptance of the first game. The big players of our country have to go through this problem. The success of the players of our country has started to change that thinking of the society.

In 2018, we established the country’s first National Sports University in Manipur. Major Dhyan Chand Sports University is also going to start in Uttar Pradesh for higher education in sports.

Today I also want to request the family members. Time has changed a lot. If your child is interested in sports, encourage him. Don’t pull him back just for the sake of books.

