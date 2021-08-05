PM Modi Speaks to Men's Hockey Team, Congratulates Them for Historic Bronze at Tokyo 2020

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to the men’s hockey team captain Manpreet Singh, head coach Graham Reid and assistant coach Piyush Dubey after India defeated Germany 5-4 in a high-intensity goal fest to win the bronze medal, their first medal in the Olympics after a gap of 41 years.

PM Modi congratulated the team for emerging victorious and bringing home the bronze medal.

PM told Manpreet Singh that he has scripted history and remarked that after the win, Manpreet’s voice is loud and clear, whereas it was slightly muted the other day (when India lost to Belgium).

Manpreet thanked PM Modi for his constant encouragement to the team.

Odisha Chief Minister Sri Naveen Patnaik also spoke to the Indian men’s hockey team over the telephone and congratulated them for the spectacular victory.

India fought back brilliantly from a two-goal deficit to score an impressive 5-4 win that reminded its fans of the glory days when the Indians were a force to reckon with in World hockey.

Simranjeet Singh scored two goals while Harmanpreet Singh, Rupinderpal Singh, and Hardik Singh scored a goal apiece for India while for Germany Oruz, Furk, Nicolas Whellen, and Windfeder were on target.

President Ram Nath Kovind also congratulated the Indian men’s hockey team for winning an Olympic medal, and said this historic victory will start a new era in hockey.

“Congratulations to our men’s hockey team for winning an Olympic Medal in hockey after 41 years. The team showed exceptional skills, resilience & determination to win. This historic victory will start a new era in hockey and will inspire the youth to take up and excel in the sport," Kovind tweeted.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also congratulated the Indian men’s hockey team.

“Heartiest Congratulations to Indian Men’s Hockey Team for this spectacular win against Germany & winning the bronze for country in #TokyoOlympics! It is a great moment for Indian hockey and the team has brought glory to the nation. Proud of all the players!" Gehlot tweeted.

Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar and Taapsee Pannu also took to social media to celebrate the Indian men’s hockey team’s bronze medal win, saying that they have made the country proud.

