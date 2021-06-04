PM Modi Speaks to Milkha Singh, Enquires About His Health

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday spoke to legendary sprinter Milkha Singh, who has been ailing, to enquire about his health.

Modi expressed hope that Singh, who was on Thursday admitted to a Chandigarh hospital, will be back soon to bless and inspire athletes, who will be participating in the Tokyo Olympics, government sources said.

Fondly called “flying Sikh", Singh, who recently contracted COVID-19 infection, was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital due to dipping levels of oxygen. The 91-year-old is in a stable condition.

On Thursday, the legendary Olympian was admitted to the ICU of Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh after his Oxygen levels started to dip late in the evening.

Hospital sources said he has been kept under observation and is in a stable condition.

The Flying Sikh, as he is popularly known as was discharged from a private hospital earlier this week after he recovered from Covid.

His wife Nirmal Kaur was also admitted to a private hospital about a week back after she tested positive. Nirmal, 82, was last week admitted to the hospital after she tested positive for Covid-19 pneumonia.

Singh missed a podium finish in the 400m race at the 1960 Rome Olympic Game, as he clocked 45.73 secs to finish fourth in a photo finish.

(With PTI Inputs)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here