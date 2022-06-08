PM Modi, Sports Minister Anurag Thakur Congratulate Avani Lekhara on Her New World Record

Avani Lekhara’s extraordinary show in France earned accolades from all corners including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Congratulations @AvaniLekhara for this historic accomplishment. May you keep scaling new heights of success and inspiring others. My best wishes,” Narendra Modi tweeted.

An elated Avani thanked the Honourable Prime Minister and promised to strive even harder for the cause of the nation in the future.

Sports minister Anurag Thakur added: “WORLD RECORD! @AvaniLekhara has shot into the record books! Absolutely THRILLED!”

In reply to the Sports Minister, Avani said she was thankful for the support extended by the ministry so that athletes could focus on their trade.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also expressed his delight at the marvellous feat by the Indian shooter tweeting, “Kudos to @AvaniLekhara and a big congratulations on winning the Gold medal in women’s 10m air rifle standing SH1 in women’s 10m air rifle standing SH1 at the #Chateauroux2022 World Cup. We are proud of you.”

Lekhara replied to the Union Minister with a post that read “Thank you for the support and wishes Sir. Proud to have the privilege of representing our country on the global stage! Jai Hind”

Lekhara has secured a Paris 2024 Paralympics quota for the country in her very first international event since the Tokyo 2020 Games. She broke her own world record with an impressive 250.6 score for the R2- Women’s 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 Gold.

